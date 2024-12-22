New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi experienced a foggy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 370 on Saturday to 393, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity level was recorded at 97 percent at 8.30 am, the IMD stated.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)