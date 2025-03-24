New Delhi, March 24: A 30-year-old food delivery agent was killed on Monday after a car rammed into his motorcycle near Dilip Singh Marg in south Delhi, an official said. Police received a PCR call at Hauz Khas police station around 2 am, reporting a car crash, he said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that a taxi driver, Chamanpreet Singh (20) from Lado Sarai, reported lost control of the vehicle and hit a bystander, he added. The victim, Chandrahas Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, currently residing in Chirag, Delhi was severely injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said. Delhi Accident: 2 Killed, One Injured After Motorcycle Collides With Truck at Mahadev Chowk.

A police officer said that an FIR has been registered at Hauz Khas police station and an investigation has been launched into the matter. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning the taxi driver to determine whether negligence or other factors led to the accident, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)