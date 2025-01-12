New Delhi, January 12: Two people died and another was injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck in outer North Delhi early Sunday, police said. Police received a PCR call about the accident at 4:19 am. Upon receiving information, a team reached at the spot and found an abandoned motorcycle, officials said. The three people had already been taken to a nearby hospital, where Sanjay (20) was declared brought dead while Subhash (26) was declared dead shortly after receiving treatment, a police officer said. Haridwar Road Accident: 4 Dead, 1 Injured As Car Collides With Parked Truck on Delhi-Haridwar Highway, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Among the three, Akash (18), is undergoing treatment but is currently unable to speak due to his injuries, he said. Police said that the three were returning from Murthal in Haryana on their motorcycle when the accident occurred. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bike collided with a truck at Mahadev Chowk. Further investigation is ongoing to confirm the truck's identity, the officer added. Delhi Road Accident: Man Killed As Car Collides With Multi-Purpose Utility Vehicle Near Bhikaji Cama Place, Driver on the Run.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage from the route is being reviewed to identify the truck involved, police said. They said that Akash had dropped out of school after completing class 10, while Sanjay was a second year student of Bachelor of Arts, and Subhash was employed at a private company.

