New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The foodies of Delhi are in for a royal treat as an ongoing food festival here curates a host of delectable dishes, encapsulating the rich heritage and unique flavours of the little explored cuisine of Murshidabad, a historical city in West Bengal.

Organised here at Novotel Hotel, Aerocity, the 10-day-long buffet spread is an homage to the royal cuisine of this region, offering a blend of flavours from Dhaka, Awadh and Bengal.

So, be it succulent "Bihari Boti", aromatic "Majlisi Kebab", flavourful "Keeme ki Tikki", the indulgent "Murgh Anjeer Kofta Kebab" or the hearty "Murshidabad Gosht Stew", a plethora of signature dishes of the erstwhile Mughal capital are on offer at the festival, curated by Lucknow-based chef Rehman Mujeebur.

Originating from Bengal, Murshidabadi cuisine stands as one of the oldest in India, showcasing a beautiful fusion of Persian and local elements.

"Murshidabad cuisine is one of the oldest cuisines of India. Not many people know that the famous Kolkata biryani -- one stuffed with aloo and chicken -- and even Rezala -- Mughlai-style curry -- were developed in Murshidabad.

"So, we have cooks from Murshidabad preparing at least three starters, five main course dishes plus live counters, both in vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian section, every day," said chef Mujeebur, who has been extensively studying and documenting the royal cuisine of India.

The menu, a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, includes gastronomical delights like "Desi Ghee ki Nihari", "Murshidabadi Biryani", "Saloni Mewe ki Kachori", "Heeng Zeere ki Dal" and "Kaju Kishmish ki Sabzi".

The expansive dessert section, including Murshidabadi decadent treats such as "Gulab ki Phirni", "Gulab ka Halwa", and "Sheer Khurma", makes sure that the visitors finish the meal on a sweet note.

The feast will conclude on January 28.

