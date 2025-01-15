New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with food ministers of five major wheat-producing states to review preparedness for procurement of the food grain in the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season.

The meeting, attended by ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, focused on strengthening procurement mechanisms to ensure substantial contributions to the central pool.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

"These five states have significant potential for wheat procurement and are crucial for national food security and price control measures," Joshi said during the meeting.

The minister outlined several key action points, including setting district-wise targets, expanding procurement centres to remote areas, ensuring timely MSP (Minimum Support Price) payments to farmers, and maintaining stock quality standards.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

States were urged to procure at least the quantity required under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to optimise transportation costs and maintain adequate central pool stocks.

The state food ministers assured their commitment to implementing the suggested measures to enhance wheat procurement during the upcoming season.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, state food secretaries, and the CMD of the Food Corporation of India.

Wheat sowing is nearing an end and harvesting will begin from April.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)