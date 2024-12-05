New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The food processing sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) of USD 368.37 million till September of the current fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said, Ireland invested USD 83.84 million, Singapore USD 48.45 million, Mauritius USD 41.65 million, the United States USD 38.60 million, Australia USD 20.18 million, and Mexico USD 9.59 million in April-September FY25.

In FY24, FDI in food processing was USD 608.31 million.

The sector is being promoted through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry, and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

