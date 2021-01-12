Coimbatore, Jan 12 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader P V Damodaran died at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a brief illness, party and hospital sources said.

Damodaran, 70, had represented Pongalur assembly constituency in the district and was the animal husbandry minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06.

He is survived by wife.

The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago with symptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative.

However, he was undergoing treatment for age related illness and breathed his last following multiple organ failure, hospital sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)