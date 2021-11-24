Puducherry, Nov 24 (PTI): Senior advocate and former AIADMK legislator K Parasuraman (75) died of heart attack on Wednesday while participating in a function held here to felicitate the new office-bearers of the Pondicherry Bar Association.

Also Read | Mozilla To Reportedly End Support for Firefox Lockwise Password Manager Next Month.

Also Read | WazirX Services Restored After Panic Selling Resulted in Crash Post Crypto Ban Bill News.

Sources in the association said Parasuraman was taken to a hospital where he was declared to have died of an heart attack.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Parasuraman had been presidium chairman of the AIADMK (east wing) here. He was elected to the territorial Assembly in 1991 from Orleanpet constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)