Hamirpur (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal turned 82 on Thursday.

A large number of party leaders and workers visited Samirpur village in Hamirpur district to wish the senior leader on his birthday.

Born on April 10, 1944, Dhumal has served as the chief minister of the state twice — 1998-2003 and 2008-2013.

Former Union minister and Hamirpur BJP MP Anurag Thakur, the elder son of Dhumal, was also present on the occasion, a party worker said.

To celebrate the birthday, fruits were distributed to patients at the local medical college and hospital. A blood donation camp was also organised.

BJP district chief Rakesh Thakur presented a silver headgear to Dhumal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda and other senior party leaders conveyed their wishes to Dhumal on his birthday.

