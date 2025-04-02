New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday said it has acquired the Fortis trademark through an auction with a bid of Rs 200 crore.

As intimated on October 30, 2024, by way of order dated October 29, 2024, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court had ordered for the sale of the 'Fortis' trademarks and allied marks by way of public auction, as, pursuant to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's judgment dated September 22, 2022, the healthcare provider said in a regulatory filing.

The Fortis Marks, which were held by certain entities owned and controlled by the erstwhile promoters of the company, were attached and made available to the Hon'ble Delhi High Court for satisfaction of a decree in favour of Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, it added.

Pursuant to the aforesaid order, a public auction was conducted, wherein the company emerged as the successful bidder for the Fortis Marks basis its bid of Rs 200 crore, Fortis Healthcare said.

"By way of its judgment dated March 25, 2025, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court has confirmed the sale of the Fortis Marks and all attendant rights and liabilities in favour of the company pursuant to the public auction process," it added.

