Latur, Sep 4 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.

Also Read | India's Exports Remain Flat at USD 33 Billion in August 2022; Trade Deficit Widens to USD 28.68 Billion.

They have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde, whose birthday was being celebrated, Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble, said Sub Inspector Mahesh Galgate of Vivekanand police station.

Also Read | India Set To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy by 2029, Says SBI Report.

Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are on the run and efforts were on to nab them, he added.

Police were alerted to the incident by social media photographs, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)