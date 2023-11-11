Lucknow Nov 11 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people allegedly linked to the Aligarh module of ISIS, it said on Saturday.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Rakib Imam Ansari, a 29-year-old BTech and MTech graduate from Aligarh Muslim University from Aligarh on Friday, it said in a release.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for LVD and HVD Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

The ATS nabbed Naved Siddiqui (23), who was pursuing BSc from Aligarh Muslim University; Mohd Noman (27), a BA (Honours) from the university; and 23-year-old Mohd Nazim, a graduate; from Sambhal on Saturday.

Banned ISIS literature, mobile phones and pen drives were seized from the arrested accused, the ATS added.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Miscreants Force Man to Dance Naked and Extort Rs 60,000 From Him, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

The accused were allegedly linked to the banned terror outfit ISIS and working to overthrow the elected government through "violent terror jihad" and establish 'Sharia'. The accused were distributing ISIS-related literature for the purpose among like-minded people and associating them with the terror group, the release stated.

They were mentally and physically preparing people for "terror jihad" through online platforms and planned to carry out a major action in the state and the country, it added.

The four accused came in contact with each other during meetings of the Students of Aligarh Muslim University -- a students' union -- and were trying to connect new people with ISIS under its garb.

Earlier this month, Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Mohit Aggarwal said the unit had received a tip-off that some radicalised people, influenced by ISIS, were involved in anti-national activities and forming a jihadi group of like-minded people on the directives of their handlers.

They were planning to carry out a major attack in Uttar Pradesh, he had said.

The police later arrested Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz bin Tariq and Waziudin, who were also allegedly linked to ISIS. Information about the four accused arrested on Friday and Saturday was received while interrogating the trio.

Action is being taken against the four arrested accused after presenting them in court, the release stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)