Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday after four quintal of ganja was recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Karbi Anglong police and the Central Reserve Police Force intercepted a truck and recovered the contraband from a hidden chamber of the vehicle, he said.

"Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol along with @crpfindia C 20 BN staff intercepted a truck and seized 4 quintal Ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber. Two accused apprehended," Sarma tweeted.

He congratulated the police for the recovery.

