Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) A two-day sports meet commenced at the Raj Bhavan on Monday for children from Lucknow, Ayodhya and Kushinagar who have freed from begging, the governor's house said.

Organised under the 'From Begging to Education' campaign being run by Umeed Sanstha, an NGO, the event saw the participation of 455 children from Lucknow, 80 from Ayodhya, and 18 from Kushinagar on the first day on Monday.

The competitions included athletics events, kho-kho, kabaddi and tug-of war, among others, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Inaugurating the event, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun sought everyone's co-operation to eradicate begging from the society, saying his department is trying to connect people associated with begging with the mainstream by implementing the Smile Project of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Kushinagar and Ayodhya districts through Umeed Sanstha.

Addressing the programme, Avnish Awasthi, Chief Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that 256 children freed from begging in Lucknow City are being given Rs 2,500 per month under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana with the efforts of the chief minister.

Sonia Nityanand, Vice Chancellor of King George's Medical University, Lucknow, said the institute will contribute towards the good health of the children freed from begging by organising medical camps for them and their mothers, the statement said.

