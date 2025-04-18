New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A layer of froth was seen covering the Yamuna River surface near Kalindi Kunj on Friday, bringing back the focus on heavy pollution in the river.

Experts said that the froth on the river surface was a recurring issue due to the toxic chemicals present in the sewage and industrial wastewater flowing unchecked into it.

The frothing happens due to pollutants in the water getting accumulated with the dissolved organic matter like water hyacinth, leaves and other such wild grass, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official in the quality control wing, informed PTI.

"Currently, we do not have any direction to carry out anti-frothing measures at Kalindi Kunj,"

At many places including Kalindi Kunj and ITO, water hyacinths have appeared in the Yamuna water.

Experts stated that the cause of the white foam over the river stretch is a combination of several factors and more concrete efforts towards stopping waste from entering the river and cleaning it have to be taken.

"The frothing problem in the Yamuna appears to have become a perennial issue, largely due to the deficit monsoon in the river's upper basin last year and the lack of rainfall during the winter and pre-monsoon seasons this year," said an environmental activist Bhim Singh Rawat.

"Untreated effluents continue to enter the Yamuna, not just from drains in Delhi but also from major discharge points in Haryana like the Dhanaura escape in Karnal, Drain No. 2 in Panipat, and the Najafgarh drain,” he said.

Rekha Gupta government in Delhi Thursday sanctioned over Rs 3,000 crore for the laying of sewer lines and construction of 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna.

The problem of froth in the river is more aggravated during the winters when the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) uses defoaming agents to remove it.

"The reason behind foam formation in the river is surfactants like phosphates in the effluents flowing into the river. When the surfactant-mixed water produces foam, which accumulates and floats on the water surface," said Sanjay Sharma, a member Indian Water Quality Association.

Last year to tackle the problem more efficiently, large nets were tied underneath the Kalindi Kunj bridge to arrest the foam before it reaches further down the river length, where scores of devotees gather to offer prayers.

