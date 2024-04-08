New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said it has launched an awareness programme in popular markets of Delhi-NCR, including Khan market to sensitise people about food safety and harmful effects of pesticide residues.

In a statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "launched an extensive awareness and sensitization programme targeting major markets in the national capital, in collaboration with the Food Safety Department, Delhi.

Kicking off from the popular Khan Market and INA Market of Delhi on Monday, the awareness campaign will focus particularly on the detection and mitigation of pesticide residue and contaminants in food products.

Market associations and traders were actively engaged and educated on the harmful effects of pesticide residue, mainly in fruits and vegetables and the importance of their testing.

Additionally, attendees were introduced to FSSAI's initiative, the 'Food Safety on Wheel' mobile lab, equipped with various rapid testing kits capable of detecting approximately 50 pesticide residues across various food matrices, namely, fruits and vegetables, milk and cereals.

Results from these tests are available within a few hours, facilitating swift action to ensure food safety.

"Traders were encouraged to capitalize on this resource for expedited testing and to ensure the safety and quality of products sold in the market. Furthermore, they were also sensitised about a wide array of topics concerning food safety like the necessity of obtaining FSSAI licenses or registration and strict adherence to food safety standards," the regulator said.

Traders were encouraged to source raw materials exclusively from FSSAI-licensed/registered vendors to ensure traceability and compliance.

Further, the significance of raw material testing to guarantee the safety and quality of food products was emphasized during the programme.

"Awareness regarding artificial ripening and wax coating of fruits and vegetables using unapproved chemicals and role of organic farming was created among the attendees. Attendees were informed about the availability of testing laboratories for food products in Delhi and nearby areas," the statement said.

