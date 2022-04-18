New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Fujitsu on Monday announced the launch of a new research centre in Bengaluru as the Japanese tech titan underlined its firm commitment to India.

Fujitsu currently has a significant delivery centre footprint in India, and the new research center (Fujitsu Research of India) will initially focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum software.

The company has research labs at various locations, including Japan, the US, the UK, and Israel.

"We are establishing a reasonably sized research centre in India, which is focused on cutting-edge research. This potentially will become the biggest research centre for Fujitsu outside Japan," Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer of Fujitsu Limited, said.

As one of its first key initiatives, FRIPL (Fujitsu Research of India Private Limited) will embark on joint research with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Science to promote innovation in leading-edge AI technologies, the company said in a statement.

The joint research activities will initially focus on improving the accuracy and resilience of AI and machine learning technology.

Fujitsu has established FRIPL as a new research center focusing on AI and quantum software to enhance software technologies essential for R&D in key technology areas.

"Fujitsu will continue to hire exceptional talent in this field in India and aims to boost the number of its researchers to 50 by fiscal 2024," the statement said.

Going forward, the Fujitsu Group will expand its research fields into security and other areas and would conduct software R&D in collaboration with Fujitsu's wider global network of research centers in areas, including Japan, Europe, and the United States with the aim of creating software for global distribution.

