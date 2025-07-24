New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A fund on Thursday bought shares of Kajaria Ceramics for Rs 147 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Long Term India Fund purchased 12.5 lakh equity shares or 0.78 per cent stake in Kajaria Ceramics.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 1,180 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 147.50 crore.

Details of the sellers of Kajaria Ceramics' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics slipped 2.82 per cent to close at Rs 1,179.30 apiece on the BSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, SBI Funds Management bought 7.56 lakh shares or a 1.56 per cent stake in industrial products manufacturer Kilburn Engineering for Rs 38.12 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 505 apiece.

Meanwhile, a public shareholder -- Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd -- sold 5 lakh shares of Kilburn Engineering at an average price of Rs 505.06 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 25.25 crore.

Details of the other sellers of Kilburn Engineering's shares could not be identified on the BSE.

The scrip of Kilburn Engineering rose 1.77 per cent to settle at Rs 525.70 apiece on the BSE.

In another bulk deal on the NSE, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased 1.65 lakh shares of Cigniti Technologies for Rs 26.37 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 1,591.46 apiece.

Details of the sellers of Cigniti Technologies' shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Cigniti Technologies' shares plunged 9.67 per cent to close at Rs 1,573.80 apiece on the NSE.

