New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday met with a Brazilian delegation to discuss ways for greater cooperation on the use of ethanol and cut carbon emissions.

The visiting delegation was led by Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 168 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

According to a tweet by Gadkari's office, the minister interacted with the delegation comprising of Brazilian industry representatives from sugar, ethanol and automobile industries along with the representatives from the Indian automobile industry.

The road transport and highways minister emphasised on greater cooperation between India and Brazil on usage of ethanol and reducing carbon emissions across various sectors to strengthen both the economies, the tweet said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched in the US; Price, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)