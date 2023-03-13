New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) India's largest gas firm GAIL on Monday declared an interim dividend of 40 per cent or Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31 (2022-23).

The total dividend payout would be Rs 2,630 crore, the company said in a statement after its board of directors approved payment of an interim dividend.

GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta said the company has been providing shareholders with a steady long-term returns on their investments.

The government of India, with 51.52 per cent shareholding in the company, will receive Rs 1,355 crore dividend.

