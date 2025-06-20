Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) A gangster carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with the Noida Unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Bulandshahr on Saturday, officials said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said, "The criminal has been identified as Vinod Gaderia. He was critically injured during the exchange of fire and rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he succumbed."

Gaderia had been wanted since 2024 in over six cases of dacoity in Muzaffarnagar.

"Gaderia has been a prominent figure in the criminal underworld since 2006, with more than 40 cases of dacoity, murder with dacoity, and robbery registered against him in districts including Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Baghpat," added the officer.

The police said Gaderia had been sentenced to seven years in a 2012 case by a court in Muzaffarnagar.

