Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Logistics company Gateway Distriparks on Wednesday said it has acquired the land for the development of a rail-linked inland container depot with an investment of Rs 27 crore at Dhanakya near Jaipur.

Now the company will start the construction work for the Inland Container Depot (ICD), which is likely to be completed within 12 months. The initial phase of the development expected to see a further investment of Rs 50 crore, the company said.

The upcoming facility near Jaipur will be the company's 5th ICD, besides five container freight stations, taking the total to 10 container terminals on a pan-India basis, it said.

The ICD will be spread over 30 acres, having two rail sidings and a designed annual capacity to handle over 1,25,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) said.

"With the launch of National Logistics Policy, all the clearances will be under one roof and will enable us to develop this location as a multimodal logistics park and make it operational within the next 12 months," Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GDL, said.

GDL will continue to develop multi-modal logistics parks at major industrial and trading hubs across India, he added.

"By providing integrated logistics services while continuing the expansion of our existing terminals and increasing our footprint in new geographies, GDL will be able to consolidate its leadership position in the sector for both domestic and international trade," Gupta asserted.

The company said it will also construct an integrated warehousing complex and offer first and last mile road delivery for providing end-to-end multimodal services to the industrial areas of Jaipur and nearby areas.

