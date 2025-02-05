Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are expected to create 4.25-4.5 lakh new jobs this year and 1 million in the next six years, with 35 per cent of companies aiming for 50-100 per cent workforce expansion, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the India GCC Growth Outlook 2024 report by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, India has emerged as the top GCC destination fuelled by its vast skilled workforce and supportive policies.

Across the country, GCCs are expected to generate 1 million jobs in the next six years while overall the sector is expected to employ 3.3 million professionals by 2030 (calendar year), said the report which is based on insights from 207 GCC decision-makers across 6 major cities and spanning 10 diverse sectors.

GCCs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai are poised to drive the demand for freshers. Signalling commitment to future-ready workforces and equipping youth for next-gen innovation, 42 per cent of GCCs are likely to bolster their workforce with a significant 50 per cent surge by CY2030, it said.

Over 61 per cent of India Inc GCCs anticipate an over 50 per cent increase in women hires by CY2030, which highlights a sharp rise from the 7 per cent expecting similar women workforce expansion this year, it added.

"India's position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centres expected to grow to over 2,100 by 2030, driving a market size nearing USD 100 billion. As we are gearing up for GCC 4.0, workforce synergies will be of utmost priority. As hiring in India's GCCs increases across functions like tech, finance, manufacturing, and sustainability, the need for critical high-demand skills like financial services (79 per cent) will lead the way.

"Marketing and digital advertising (73 per cent) will also be a priority as businesses adopt a digital-first approach. Additionally, Industry 4.0 transformation will continue to bolster the demand for engineering and manufacturing (69 per cent), while human resource and talent management (68 per cent) will remain essential as companies look to scale operations, attract niche talent, and build strategic leadership pipelines," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

The introduction of the national framework in FY26 Budget will further propel GCC growth across Tier II and III locations, and the demand for niche skills will continue to rise, Alug added.

