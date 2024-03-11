New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) GE Aerospace on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India.

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE's FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group," it said in a release.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With safety insight, the release said, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet.

The fuel insight will provide Air India with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, it added.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)