New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Gentari, the clean energy arm of Malaysia's state-owned Petronas Group, has signed a deal to supply 650 MW of clean energy to power AMG Ammonia's upcoming green ammonia facilities.

Firm and binding power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed by Gentari Renewables India Castor One Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Gentari, and AM Green Ammonia India Pvt Ltd, the two firms said in a statement.

"Gentari will be supplying 650 MW round-the-clock (RTC), carbon-free energy to power AMG Ammonia's upcoming green ammonia facilities, under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement.

"Under the arrangement, Gentari will set up approximately 2,400 MWp of renewable energy capacity (i.e., solar and wind) in India and integrate it with 350 MW/ 2,100 MWh energy storage to supply firm and dispatchable green power to AMG Ammonia's facilities," it said.

Gentari plans to execute the project in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The power demand of AMG Ammonia's plants will be met on an hourly basis.

The power arrangement is in line with the stringent specifications defined under the Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RNFBO) framework, which will allow AMG Ammonia to target customers in Europe in addition to all other geographies, it said.

"Gentari is also actively developing supply chains to connect these molecules with global demand centers, alongside efforts to expand downstream solutions, including innovations in shipping and logistics to ensure efficient delivery to international markets," the statement said without giving details.

AMG Ammonia is setting up 5 million tonnes per year of green ammonia plants by 2030. This output will be equivalent to approximately 1 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen, accounting for one-fifth of India's target for green hydrogen production under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10 per cent of Europe's target for green hydrogen imports.

AMG Ammonia recently achieved final investment decision (FID) for its first million-tonne green ammonia project located in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Navjit Gill, Country Head for India at Gentari, said: "The solar project will be constructed at a single location and the wind projects will be spread across multiple locations connected through the ISTS network. This will be a one-of-its-kind project, integrating with energy storage to supply firm and dispatchable green energy to AMG Ammonia's facilities".

Mahesh Kolli, Founder at Greenko Group & AM Green, said, "We are committed to contributing to India's ambition of emerging as a green energy exporter and are targeting 5 million tonnes of green ammonia capacity by 2030."

AMG Ammonia is a partnership between Netherlands-based AM Green BV, Gentari, Singapore's GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The platform aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green ammonia annually in India by 2030.

