Ghaziabad, Mar 17 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced four men to life in prison for sodomizing and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2004, a government lawyer said.

The court of Additional District Judge-16 Zunaid Muzaffar also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each convict, the lawyer said.

According to Additional District Government Counsel (Crime) Pramod Kumar Sharma, the incident took place on November 19, 2004, when the boy, from Sahibabad area, was lured by four acquaintances -- ?Aakil, Faheem, Manoj, and Dimple -- ?on the pretext of playing with him.

When he did not return home by night, his family launched a search and later informed the police. The next day, police found his body in a radish field, Sharma said.

Investigations led to the arrest of the four accused, who confessed to sodomizing the boy and then killing him by stuffing mud into his mouth to prevent him from telling anyone about the incident, the official said.

After a prolonged trial, the court delivered its final verdict on Monday, holding the four guilty of the crime and sentencing them to life in prison along with the fine, he added.

