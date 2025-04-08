Raichur (Karnataka), Apr 8 (PTI) Body of a minor girl who had gone missing along with her brother was recovered from a canal in this district while search is on for her sibling, police said on Monday.

The children had come to Gandhal village in Raichur district with their parents on a pilgrimage to Panchamukhi Hanuman temple.

Also Read | JKCET Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test Exam Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

The family hails from Gadwal in Telangana. The children were reported missing on Monday evening.

Police found Anjali's body in the Rajalabanda canal at Budadinni village while the search is on for her brother.

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Dates, Theme and Activities: Everything To Know About Annual Nutrition Awareness Drive With the Main Focus on Women and Children.

Authorities suspect that the girl may have drowned in the canal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)