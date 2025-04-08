Jammu, April 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) released the admit card for the JKCET 2025 on Monday, April 7. Candidates who will be appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test or JKCTE 2025 examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. Applicants will require details such as registration number and Date of Birth to download the hall tickets.

This year, the board will conduct the JKCET 2025 exam on April 12. The Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test exam will be held in the English language. The exam will consist of a single paper with three sections comprising of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 180 questions (60 questions from each section). Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date 2025: KSEAB To Announce Class 12 Results on April 8 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard Online.

How to Download the JKCET Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Admit Card section,

Now click on the link to download the hall tickets for the JKCET 2025 exam

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the JKCET 2025 Admit Card. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions with one mark each and last three hours. It must be noted that there will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer. PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 5th & 8th Results Likely Soon on pseb.ac.in, Know How To Download.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

