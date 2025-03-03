New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has acquired generic version of Acetylcysteine injection from Aspen Pharma USA Inc for an undisclosed sum and launched the same in the US market.

The acquisition by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA, an arm of the company, of Acetylcysteine Injection is of strength 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) in single-dose vials, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Glenmark acquired the ANDA for Acetylcysteine injection, 6 gm/30 ml (200 mg/ml) single-dose vials from Aspen Pharma USA Inc.

The injection is used in the treatment of acetaminophen overdose.

The company's Acetylcysteine injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) single-dose vials, can be expected to have the same therapeutic effect as the listed drug product Acetadote Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) single-dose vials, of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.

Commenting on the development, Glenmark President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi said, "This is a great addition to our injectable portfolio in the US market as we continue to drive growth for the hospital segment."

