Panaji, Sep 5 (PTI) GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) on Monday said it has completed the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedure for both approaches -- 10 and 28 -- of the newly-built runway at the upcoming New Goa international airport.

According to a press release issued here by GGIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), an Airbus 320 aircraft from Indigo Airlines equipped with RNP equipment tested and validated RNP for its accuracy and flyability.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

"RNP is a family of navigation specifications under Performance Based Navigation (PBN), which permit the operation of aircraft along a precise flight path with a high level of accuracy and the ability to determine aircraft position with both precision and integrity," the press release stated.

The company said that the addition of RNP radius to fix arrivals, approaches and departures increases airspace capacity by shortening the approach and departure paths.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

GGIAL's cheif executive officer R V Sheshan said that today, we have successfully completed the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedure at the upcoming New Goa International Airport. RNP procedure ensures integrity and accuracy and helps an aircraft to follow specific paths using board equipment.

"This procedure not only offers safety benefits by means of its precision and accuracy, but it also enhances operational efficiency by minimising multiple step-downs, and inaccurate circling approaches etc," he added.

Sheshan said that as an airport operator, GGIAL is working to make New Goa International Airport the airport of choice for airlines, passengers and all stakeholders by unlocking the true potential of Goa.

"New Goa international airport will offer a plethora of employment and tourism opportunities promoting socio-economic development in Goa," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)