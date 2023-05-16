Panaji, May 16 (PTI) Low-cost airline IndiGo will run a direct flight from Goa to Dehradun (Uttarakhand) connecting both the tourist destinations from May 23.

The flight between Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in Goa and Jolly Grant Airport (Dehradun) in Uttarakhand will be operated by IndiGo.

Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte is scheduled to board the first direct flight on May 23 to mark the beginning of a collaboration between the two states, an official of Goa tourism department said.

"The new direct flight route is set to provide an easy and convenient way for tourists to travel between Goa and Uttarakhand and explore the unique cultural and natural attractions of both states," the official said.

In a media statement released here, Khaunte said, "I am delighted about the commencement of direct flights between Goa and Uttarakhand, which will help in promoting spiritual tourism in Goa under the vision of Dakshin Kashi."

He said that Goa has several archaeologically important temples that tourists will now be able to easily access.

"Similarly, this will also benefit tourists from Goa visiting Uttarakhand for the state's splendid natural beauty. The launch of this new direct flight will enhance the connectivity between the two states, allowing tourists to explore the diverse cultural heritage, natural beauty, and adventure tourism opportunities that both Goa and Uttarakhand have to offer," he added.

Khaunte said that the collaboration is aligned with the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative that was launched as an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to people to give preference to domestic tourism over international travels.

"The initiative aims to encourage people to witness and experience the rich heritage and vivid culture of India," he added.

According to the India Tourism Statistics 2022, Goa witnessed 33 lakh domestic visitors, while 1.9 crore domestic tourists visited Uttarakhand in 2021.

