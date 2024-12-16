Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Godavari Biorefineries on Monday announced a Rs 130-crore investment to enhance ethanol production.

The investment will be in a corn/grain-based distillery to further strengthen its ethanol production capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card Out at rrb.digialm.com: Hall Ticket for Grade I and Grade III Written Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The Rs 130 crore investment will be done in a new 200 KLPD corn/grain-based distillery to add to its existing operations, enhancing flexibility through dual-feedstock capability, it said.

The new facility will be commissioned by March 2026, the statement said, adding that the capital expenditure will be financed through internal accruals and debt.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Know Steps To Become Beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojna.

Samir Somaiya, its chairman and managing director, said the new capacity will complement the existing sugarcane-based operations.

"This will give us a dual-feedstock capability and will ensure more resilient ethanol production, even during climate-related disruptions, and position us to meet the growing demand under India's ethanol blending programme," he added.

The new facility will offer operational fungibility, enabling the use of alternative feedstocks such as maize to mitigate disruptions caused by factors like poor monsoons and policy changes, the statement said.

The company's scrip closed 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 358.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)