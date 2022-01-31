New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 336.87 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the year-ago quarter, the company's "net profit from ordinary activities after tax" stood at Rs 166.36 crore.

Also Read | Apple iMac Pro 2022 Coming Soon With Design Similar To 24-inch M1 iMac.

Total income from operations was at Rs 1,614.66 crore during October-December 2021-22 as against Rs 1,132.49 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 1,160.54 crore compared to Rs 856.94 crore in same period of 2020-21.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

GPIL is the flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries having dominant presence in the long product segment of the steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)