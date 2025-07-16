New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 50 acres of land in Raipur to sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Godrej Properties said it has entered Raipur with the acquisition of around 50 acres of land.

The company will develop premium plotted residential units in this project, with an estimated saleable area of around 9.5 lakh square feet.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "This acquisition marks another significant step in our expansion journey, as we look to strengthen our presence in emerging real estate markets across India".

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

