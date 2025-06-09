Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Private real estate firm Shaula Real Estates, where the daughter of Godrej Industries Chairman Adi Godrej is a director, has purchased a duplex apartment in a luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai for nearly Rs 226 crore.

Tanya Arvind Dubash, the eldest daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, and Clement George Pinto are directors in Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd, according to sources.

The company has been incorporated on March 26, 2025, in Mumbai.

In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Square Yards said, "Shaula Real Estates has purchased a duplex apartment in the Naman Xana project located in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 225.76 crore".

Square Yards said it has seen property registration documents. The transaction was registered in May 2025.

Godrej Industries did not comment on the transaction.

The purchased property is part of Naman Xana, an under-construction luxury residential project. As per RERA, the project is spread over 0.64 acres and is scheduled for completion by 2027.

The transaction was a primary sale and the apartment was purchased from Naman Residency Pvt Ltd and Karp Estate Pvt Ltd.

The duplex unit has a carpet area of 9,214 sq ft and a balcony of 1,227 sq ft.

The total built-up area of the apartment is 11,485 sq ft.

"Based on the total transaction value of Rs 225.76 crore, the per sq ft rate works out to approximately Rs 2.45 lakh on the carpet area. On the same total property value, the rate comes to around Rs 1.97 lakh per sq ft on the total built-up area," Square Yards said.

Post-COVID pandemic, the Indian real estate market has seen many big-ticket deals, especially from celebrities and industrialists.

