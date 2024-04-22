New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A member of the Gogi gang was on Monday shot dead by four unidentified attackers in outer north Delhi's Alipur area, police said.

Narender received six to seven bullet injuries and was declared dead in SRHC Hospital, they said.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

"Prima facie, investigation suggested that it is a matter of gang rivalry as Narender belonged to Gogi gang, but we are investigating the matter from all the angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

At around 2 pm, Narender along with Tarun and Amit were sitting in a Tata Ace vehicle in Dayal market, when four men reached there and opened fire indiscriminately, police said.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

While Amit managed to flee from the spot, Tarun received three bullet injuries on his foot and is said to be critical, they said.

"We have formed different teams to investigate the matter. We are procuring CCTV footage of the entire incident and the accused will be arrested soon," the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)