New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 218 to Rs 47,350 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Thursday, as speculators cut their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the October delivery traded lower by Rs 218, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 47,350 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,185 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.27 per cent lower to USD 1,789.30 an ounce in New York. HRS hrs

