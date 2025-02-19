New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs on Wednesday bought shares of leading stock exchange BSE for Rs 401 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on National Stock Exchange (NSE), US-based Goldman Sachs through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore) purchased 7.28 lakh shares of BSE Ltd.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The shares of Mumbai-headquartered BSE were picked up at an average price of Rs 5,504.42 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 401.19 crore.

Details of the sellers of BSE shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Shares of BSE rallied 8.14 per cent to close at Rs 5,608.50 per piece on the NSE on Wednesday.

On February 6, BSE reported its net profit doubling to Rs 220 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.2 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal.

The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 835.4 crore in October-December period of current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from Rs 431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of Rs 6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 6,643 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)