New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has recommended creation of a Universal National Social Profile, as part of efforts to enhance the reach of e-governance and e-education in India, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"The GoM...has given its final report on 'E-Governance and E-Education'. The GoM recommended several steps to enhance the reach of e-governance and e-education in India.

"The creation of Universal National Social Profile is one of the recommendations of the GoM...," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He added that the report and the recommendations involve inter-ministerial collaboration and implementation by several ministries and departments.

"As per GoM report, the universal national social profile is proposed to be built on Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011. Unlike SECC 2011, the universal national social profile is envisaged to be dynamic and have the feature of national portability of entitlements," Dhotre said.

Responding to another question, Dhotre said the National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS) is being formulated by the Office of National Cyber Security Coordinator at the National Security Council Secretariat.

"A task force was constituted involving representatives from different central government ministries and departments for the formulation of the strategy. Inter-ministerial consultations have been carried out," he noted.

The strategy document has now been forwarded to the empowered technology group for consultation and on receipt, the document will be placed before the Cabinet Committee on Security for deliberations and approval, the minister added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)