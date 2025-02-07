New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Special steel maker Goodluck India on Friday posted 26 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 40.08 crore for the third quarter ended December, on account of high-margin value-added products.

It had reported Rs 31.75 crore net profit in the October-December quarter of 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The company attributed the rise in profit numbers to "steady demand and increased share of high-margin value-added products."

Operating income on a standalone basis increased by 7 per cent at Rs 941.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 878.27 crore same period last year.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew by 9 per cent at Rs 82.48 crore as compared with Rs 75.66 crore same quarter last year.

Sales volume surged by nearly 21 per cent at 1,11,078 Metric Tonne (MT) during Q3FY25, as against 92,023 MT same period last year.

The company expects further revenue growth in the coming quarters with the commencement of operations at its hydraulic tube plant in Uttar Pradesh.

MC Garg, chairman, Goodluck India, said, "We have been witnessing buoyant demand for our products across all sectors and this has helped shore up our sales significantly during the quarter. We expect the new hydraulic tube plant in Uttar Pradesh to generate additional revenues for the company."

"This, coupled with our increasing focus on value-added products aimed at the defence and aerospace segments, is likely to give a boost to our margins in the coming quarters," he added.

Goodluck India currently has six manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 4,50,000 MT per annum spread across two states - Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)