Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government has given additional charge of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department to BP Gopalika, who is the additional chief secretary of the Animal Resources Development department, an official said on Tuesday.

Gopalika was given additional charge as Arnab Roy, the Principal Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has gone on medical leave, the official said.

Onkar Singh Meena, secretary of the Housing department, was given additional charge of the Fisheries department which was also held by Roy, he said.

