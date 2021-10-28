Coimbatore, Oct 28 (PTI): Amid a controversy over Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi reportedly seeking presentations on the implementation of welfare schemes, Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said it was routine and that she too used to seek such information from both Telangana and Puducherry, of which she holds additional charge.

Soundararajan, who was here to congratulate those who had worked to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, told reporters that the Governor seeking such details has become a controversy in Tamil Nadu and been politicised in the State.

Stating that she used to seek the information on the welfare schemes implemented in Telangana and Puducherry, she said both the administrations were cooperating with her in this regard.

The information was collected to present before the Centre at the Governors' meeting scheduled on November 11 in New Delhi, she pointed out.

Denying that bomb culture was on the increase in Puducherry, she said the law and order situation in the Union Territory was very good and that she has sought detailed information from the DGP.

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu have objected to Governor seeking the implementation of welfare scheme by terming it as interference in the State administration.

