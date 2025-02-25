New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The government is committed to creating a favourable investment climate by ensuring regulatory stability and enhancing ease of doing business, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US and France has paved the way for greater investment and enhanced collaborations.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Small and medium enterprises have a transformative role in driving Viksit Bharat, Goyal said while virtually addressing the Pune International Business Summit 2025.

Speaking at a separate event, the minister said that with smart cities and green highways, the government is building an infrastructure ecosystem that is sustainable, resilient and future-ready.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)