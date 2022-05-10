New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Innovations of today will be the lifestyle of the future, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday, asserting that the government is committed to making India a leading global innovation economy.

Pawar launched the Atal Innovation Mission- PRIME (Program for Researchers for Innovation, Market Readiness and Enterpreneurship) Playbook and Start-up showcase at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here on Tuesday, a health ministry statement said.

Also Read | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched in India at Rs 55 Lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said the government recognized "out-of-the-box thinking" and initiated the Make-in-India program that has boosted health and medical technology sectors.

"In the coming decade, India is poised to be a major exporter of health care products including medical devices, diagnostics, protein-based biologics, traditional medicine etc. If we are to create a sustainable circle of research-based innovation and wealth creation, we need to master technology commercialization," she said.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series India Launch Set for May 18, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

In this context, the AIM PRIME program will serve an important purpose of creating strong indigenous manufacturing capabilities in all critical sectors, she added.

Congratulating NITI Aayog for this initiative, Pawar stated that the innovations of today will be the lifestyle of the future.

"We have always been innovative in our approach since ancient times. India gave the world Ayurveda, Yoga and also the concept of zero. India has played an active part in shaping the innovations globally," the minister noted.

She further said the Prime Minister "has always called for Innovation for India. It is under his visionary leadership that this program has been initiated which promotes science-based deep-technology ideas to market through training and guidance over a period of 9 months. The Government is committed to making India a leading global innovation economy."

Noting the progress of the country's innovation ecosystem, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pawar said India is constantly improving in global innovation metrics.

"During the pandemic when healthcare took the centrestage, we saw start-ups rise up to the occasion and make important contributions in diagnostics, PPEs, ventilators and last mile vaccine delivery. This demonstrated the potential of Indian start-ups in solving problems in the Indian healthcare sector," she said.

She exhorted the researchers to make every effort to advance R&D and technology in the country that can benefit the citizens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)