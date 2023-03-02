Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Thursday said the central government is committed to provide mobile connectivity in every village in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a special plan under which every village will be covered with 4G mobile services by the end of this year," the minister said, chairing a meeting of officers of the postal and telecom departments in Udhampur district.

Also Read | India Sees Hottest February Since 1901, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

Chauhan, who was in the district for a two-day public outreach programme, reviewed the functioning and progress of postal and telecom services in the district.

He said each village will also be connected with optical fibre which will provide high speed internet.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel To Raise Rates of Mobile Phone Call and Data Across All Plans.

"The department of posts has made a plan under which each village will have banking facilities within 5 kilometres of its periphery," he said.

The minister lauded the efforts of the administration in effective implementation of different centrally sponsored public oriented schemes in the district.

Earlier, the minister had an exclusive meeting with the District Development Councils and Block Development Councils at Patnitop, where the elected public representatives projected several issues and demands which inter alia included tourism promotion, mobile network problem in different blocks, scarcity of drinking water supply and pending liabilities under MGNREGA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)