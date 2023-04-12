New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The government is in the process of developing a portal for monitoring and expediting clearances for newly allocated coal blocks, Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said on Wednesday.

The secretary along with Additional Coal Secretary and Nominated Authority M Nagaraju held an interaction with the representatives of captive and commercial coal block allottees to discuss ways to increase coal production and other issues.

"Timely availability of land and other clearances are of paramount importance in ensuring early production of coal from newly allocated blocks. The nominated authority in the ministry is in the process of developing a portal for timely monitoring and resolution of issues in this regard," the secretary informed stakeholders.

M Nagaraju highlighted the policy-level initiatives carried out by the ministry to increase coal production and facilitate ease of doing business to make the sector more appealing.

He also underlined the key reforms implemented by the ministry in various tranches of commercial coal mine auctions in order to make the auction regime more appealing and rewarding.

The ministry launched the first ever tranche of commercial auctions of 38 coal mines on June 18, 2020.

Till now, six tranches of commercial coal mine auctions have been completed and a total of 87 coal mines have been auctioned. They have a cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of 220.52 million tonnes per annum with annual revenue generation estimated at Rs 33,231 crore.

The seventh round of auctions were launched by the government on March 29, in which 106 coal mines including those of lignite were put on the block.

