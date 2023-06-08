New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The imports of watermelon seeds up to October 31 this year would not exceed 35,000 metric tonnes and will be allowed on an actual user basis only, according to DGFT.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, has laid out a procedure for imports up to October 31, 2023.

In June last year, the government partially eased the norms for the import of these seeds.

The DGFT has invited fresh applications for licenses for the imports till June 15.

"The applications shall be considered on actual user basis to processors only, based upon their own processing capacity is required to be provided," the DGFT said in a public notice.

It said that the quantity of the imports for each applicant would be decided by the Exim Facilitation Committee.

