New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Monday put curbs on exports of Agar oil and Agarwood chips and powder with immediate effect, according to a notification.

Export quota of 25,000 Kg per annum for Agarwood chips and powder and 1,500 kg per annum for Agar oil has been notified, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series India Launch Postponed Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage.

"Export policy of Agar oil and Agarwood chips and powder has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect," it added.

The DGFT has also notified policy conditions regarding these exports.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 & Reno7 Pro Prices in India Reportedly Leaked Online.

Agarwood is used in incense and perfume. It is mainly grown in Tripura and Assam.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said Universal Crop Protection has been added to the list of manufacturers/units of NP/NPK fertiliser that can freely export their own produce subject to certain conditions.

In that list, now there are 19 companies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)