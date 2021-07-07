New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The government has set up a 25-member development council for cement industry, including Dalmia Bharat Group CMD Puneet Dalmia and UltraTech Cement MD K C Jhanwar, which will suggest ways to eliminate waste, obtain maximum production, improve quality, reduce costs and promote standardization of products.

According to an order, other functions of the council include recommending measures for securing the full utilization of the installed capacity and for improving the working of the industry, particularly of the less efficient units; promote training of persons; and promoting or undertaking scientific and industrial research.

It would also work for standardization of accounting and costing methods and practice; and promoting the adoption of measures for increasing the productivity of labour, including measures for securing safer and better working conditions.

"The central government hereby establishes a Development Council for Cement Industry (DCCI) and appoints the persons...to be the members of the said council, for a period of two years," the order of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade stated.

Dalmia is the chairman of the council. Its members include Shree Cement Ltd MD HM Bangur, The India Cements Ltd Executive President Rakesh Singh; Birla Corporation Limited CEO Pracheta Majumdar; J.K. Cement Ltd Deputy Managing Director Madhavkrishna Singhania, and JSW Cement Ltd CEO Nilesh Narwekar.

The council's functions also include promoting or undertaking inquiry as to materials and equipment and as to methods of production, management and labour utilization, including the discovery and development of new materials, equipment and methods.

