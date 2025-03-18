New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The government has decided to upgrade the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform to facilitate the onboarding of various logistics service providers, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The upgrade to eNAM 2.0 aims to overcome logistical gaps and enable faster trade, reduced wastage, and better farmer income, the Minister of State for Agriculture said in a written reply.

The enhanced platform is designed to be more efficient, robust, user-friendly, inclusive, scalable, and open-network compliant.

Key features of eNAM 2.0 will include bank account validation, eKYC features using Aadhaar, and onboarding of assaying, logistics, and other value-added service providers.

As of February 28, 2025, tradable parameters for 231 commodities have been finalized for online auction on eNAM.

The government has undertaken several initiatives to encourage small and marginal farmers to participate in eNAM for better price realization.

These include online registration through the eNAM portal and mobile app (available on Android and iOS platforms), training programs in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), and a toll-free number (1800-270-0224) to assist farmers with registration and trading processes.

To date, 4,392 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been onboarded on the eNAM platform. Additionally, using the farm gate module, farmers can now offer their produce without travelling to APMCs.

For online interstate trade to function effectively, provisions recognizing trading licences across different states are required, as APMCs are regulated by state-specific APMC Acts, he added.

